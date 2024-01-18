LTO eyes expansion of vehicle impounding area in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is planning to expand its vehicle impounding area in Pampanga, along with lots located in the Central Luzon provinces of Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

On Thursday, LTO said this is in anticipation of the crackdown on unregistered jeepneys, whether consolidated or not, after January 31, 2024.

Jeepneys and operators who did not comply with the consolidation deadline, a requirement under the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), will be considered as "colorum" after January 31.

The agency said starting February 1, all jeepney drivers and operators who were not able to consolidate would not be allowed to ply their routes.

The LTO and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) estimate that 70 percent of drivers and operators nationwide have consolidated.

Following the warning on the crackdown, the LTO said it has earmarked several lots in different regions to be used as impounding areas.

The agency disclosed it is opening an impounding area in Carmona, two hectares in the Mall of Asia, Lipa, San Pablo, and San Pedro areas in Region 4A.

The LTO said areas don't get full, and that public utility vehicle drivers and operators "will just comply." Still, the LTO in Region III is planning on expanding impounding areas in Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

The LTO said that enforcement is the government’s last option against those who do not comply with the consolidation requirement of the (PUVMP).

“It's not part of what we want to do. We want them to comply and we're going to help them comply,” the LTO said.

It added that the LTFRB and the Office of Transportation Cooperatives remain open for a dialogue with transportation groups.