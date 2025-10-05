LTO intensifies drive vs colorum vehicles

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it has intensified its nationwide campaign against colorum or illegal public transport vehicles.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said he directed the agency's regional directors to ensure regular operations against colorum vehicles in their respective areas.

“Nag-level up na ang mga iligal na operasyon ng mga colorum operators dahil sa mga panghuhuli na isinagawa sa nakalipas na dalawang taon. We in the LTO should always be one step ahead of them to ensure that they will be busted,” said Mendoza.

The LTO chief added that he also instructed regional directors to file criminal charges against drivers caught operating sans franchise.

Hundreds of colorum motor vehicles, from motorcycles to vans, are apprehended every month, according to LTO.

In the past three months, Mendoza said he noticed a decline in the apprehensions of colorum vehicles.

The LTO chief added that this prompted him to initiate a revamp of district office heads.

“Malaki ang epekto ng mga colorum na ito sa mga lehitimong transport operators and we assure our friends in the transport sector of sustained operations to protect their livelihood,” said Mendoza.

Transport groups earlier said they have been losing 30% of their income every day due to the colorum vehicles.

Mendoza urged the public not to patronize colorum vehicles because of road worthiness and insurance issues.

“Imbes na sumakay, i-report po natin ang mga colorum na mga sasakyan sa ating hotline at even sa ating mga social media accounts. Netizens can also send photos and videos to us at kami na po ang bahala,” said Mendoza.

"Several colorum vehicle drivers and operators were already convicted and aside from imprisonment, they were also penalized to pay a fine of up to P1 million," he added.