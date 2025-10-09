LTO revokes accreditation of Pampanga driving school

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it revoked the accreditation of a medical clinic and a driving school based in Pampanga for illegal conduct of Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) seminar.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said he appreciates activities in support of road safety but the Vosh Medical Clinic and the Seven C Driving School OPC held a TDC and student permit caravan without coordinating with the agency.

Mendoza added that the "worst part" was that the participants were asked to pay P600 to P750 and issued with a medical certificate and TDC certificate sans actual seminar that happened from August 16 to 17.

“Clearly, there were numerous violations in the conduct of this illegal activity. And these violations were proven at the course of the investigation,” said Mendoza.

The LTO said the firms even made it appear that the activity was supported by the agency.

Photos and videos of the violations were also obtained by LTO investigators during the course of the probe, the agency added.

In a separate decision he signed, Mendoza stated that the collusion “undermines the regulatory framework established by law and policy and further erodes public trust and confidence in the LTO as a regulatory and enforcement authority.”

He explained that the acts committed are serious as they involve "willful breach of public duty and blatant disregard for public safety."

Mendoza said this should send a strong message to all driving schools and medical clinics accredited by the LTO to follow the regulations.

