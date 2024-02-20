LTO summons lady driver in alleged Subic road rage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a female driver allegedly involved in a road rage incident at the Subic Bay Freeport on February 17, 2024.

On Monday, LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the female driver and the owner of the vehicle involved in the incident were summoned to appear before the LTO Central Luzon.

The driver was reportedly asked to submit a notarized explanation within seven days of receiving the show cause order (SCO) for a scheduled hearing on March 1.

In the SCO issued by LTO Central Luzon Director Ronnie Montejo, the lady driver was identified as a resident of Morong, Bataan.

The Toyota Fortuner with MV file number Z7N88 she was driving during the incident was registered to a female resident of Makati City.

Aside from the summons which explicitly states that “on-filing or late submission of the answer is deemed an admission of the allegations,” the LTO has also imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on her license, while the SUV has been placed on the alarm list of the LTO.

Information from the LTO and local police shows that the road rage occurred along Binictican Road inside the Freeport around 10:30 am last Saturday.

The incident involved the Toyota Fortuner and a Hyundai Eon reportedly driven by a senior citizen.

The report said that the Eon was traveling on the road when the driver of the Fortuner tried to overtake but was later forced to suddenly stop and allegedly repeatedly reversed into the Eon.

The driver of the SUV reportedly drove away from the scene of the incident, authorities said.

The LTO is now determining if the driver has violated Section 27 of Republic Act 4136 (Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle).

The incident may lead to the cancellation of registration of the Toyota Fortuner if the driver was found guilty of the charge, the transportation office stated.

"This case should serve as a cautionary tale to motorists that nothing good comes out of being angry while driving,” Mendoza said.