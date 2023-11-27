LTO suspends license of driver in Porac fatal crash

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a truck driver involved in a fatal road accident that transpired in Porac town earlier this week that left four minor siblings dead.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension pending the investigation conducted by the agency's regional office in Central Luzon.

Mendoza said a Show Cause Order was issued against the truck driver by LTO Central Luzon Director Ronnie Montejo.

The driver, whose name was withheld, is a resident of Himalayan City in Negros Occidental.

Citing police report, Mendoza said all the victims in the road crash were on board a kolong-kolong driven by their father when the mishap occurred on Wednesday evening along Porac-Angeles Road in Barangay Manibaug Pasig.

The kolong-kolong was in the middle of the road and waiting for its chance to turn left on its way home when it was bumped by the truck from behind.

The kolong-kolong was driven by Edmond Canlapan with his four children, aged 2 to 10, as his passengers.

Two of the children died on the spot while the two others succumbed to serious injuries in the hospital.

Mendoza vowed a thorough investigation to bring justice to the death of the four children.

He said an initial report and action of the LTO were forwarded to the office of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

“Ang buong LTO family ay nakikiramay sa pamilya ng mga nasawing bata at makakaasa po sila na tututukan natin ang imbestigasyon na ito in the interest of justice. Wala pong may gusto ng pangyayaring ito subalit kailangang may managot dahil buhay ng apat na menor de edad ang biglang naglaho sa pangyayaring ito,” he added.

Mendoza reminded motorists to be alert at all times and take extra precaution while driving.

“Lagi po tayong nagpapa-alala sa ating mga motorista, lalo na ang mga driver ng mga malalaking sasakyan, na lubos na mag-ingat dahil mya mga buhay na nakataya sa kalsada,” he said.