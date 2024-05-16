LTO to deploy enforcers for anti-colorum drive

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it will deploy sufficient number of personnel to assist the Land Transportation Franchising and Regultory Board (LTFRB) in the anti-colorum operations, especially in Metro Manila and other urban areas across the country.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said the deployment of personnel is aimed to ensure that only legitimate drivers and operators are plying the routes.

He said the effort is in line with the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

“The deployment of our personnel will complement the manpower of the LTFRB as well as other law enforcement agencies which were tapped to assist in the enforcement of our anti-colorum operations,” said Mendoza.

“We will make sure that protocols in the conduct of operations are strictly followed so we are appealing to our brothers in the transport sector to assist us in the conduct of this operation,” he added.

Mendoza warned operators and drivers of colorum vehicles of the increased presence of LTO personnel on the roads.

He said this is for the benefit

of the legitimate operators and drivers who are following the government’s regulations.

Transport groups earlier said that they are losing 30 percent of their daily income due to the prevalence of colorum operators.

“Our operation is not only to help legitimate transport operators and drivers but also ensure the safety of commuters,” said Mendoza.