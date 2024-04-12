LTO vows "aggressive" drive vs colorum vehicles

Top officials of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said they will coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in coming up with a comprehensive plan against the operation of colorum vehicles across the country.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said the anti-colorum drive will be more aggressive than before.

He cited the adverse effects of colorum vehicles on legitimate transport operators, who complain of 30 percent loss in their income per day.

“Taking the cue from the President's directive, which was echoed by the Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, the LTO intends to double time its efforts and widen its net by coordinating efforts with the PNP, PCG and SAICT,” said Mendoza after the Bagong Pilipinas Townhall Meeting with President Marcos on Wednesday, April 10.

The LTO said it has been at the forefront of anti-colorum drive since July last year, conducting operations in areas that were tipped by confidential informants.

Being a former member of a task group against colorum several years ago, Mendoza said he has been infusing the good practices and recalibrating the strategies that were implemented against colorum vehicles.

Mendoza said they will also strengthen the coordination with ports authorities in order to ensure that colorum vehicles will not be able to make inter-island travel, especially using Roll On, Roll Off (RoRo) vessels.

“We will shut the doors in the various ports to prevent colorum motor vehicles from travelling from Visayas to Metro Manila,” said Mendoza.

“We will also hit them at the terminals and expressways. We will control key junctions through in key cities to prevent them from plying,” he added.

The LTO Chief said coordination meetings will be made with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard in preparing criminal charges against colorum drivers and operators who will be apprehended.

Operating colorum vehicles is punishable with imprisonment of up to six years and a fine of up to P2 million.

During the Townhall meeting, President Marcos stressed the need to strengthen efforts against colorum motor vehicles.

The Chief Executive tasked Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to take the lead in the operation.

Mendoza said they will coordinate and work together with the DILG in line with the guidance of Secretary Bautista to find more ways in running after colorum operators and drivers.