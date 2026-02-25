Lubao balloon, music fest set on March 7-8

The Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival is returning on March 7 and 8 at Pradera Verde in Lubao.

The event will highlight hot air balloon exhibitions and a star-studded music lineup during the two-day celebration.

Event organizers announced that this year’s edition will feature colorful hot air balloons taking flight alongside live performances from some of the country’s top music acts, reinforcing the festival’s reputation as one of Pampanga’s biggest annual events.

Leading the Day 1 performers are Kamikazee, Bamboo, Parokya ni Edgar, IV of Spades, Flow G, Hev Abi, Jikamarie, and Illest Morena.

Set to perform on Day 2 are Rico Blanco, Maki, December Avenue, Arthur Nery, and Dionela.

Festivalgoers may expect the skies to “light up” and the music to get “louder,” as preparations ramp up for the March weekend event.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure tickets early.

The Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival has drawn large crowds from across the region, combining aviation displays, live entertainment, and community festivities in one venue.