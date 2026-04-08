Lubao Bamboo Hub to feature floating resto, hanging bridge

Kapampangans will soon get a chance to have a Loboc-style dining experience as the Lubao Bamboo Hub in Barangay Catalina gets support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The agency has allocated an additional P40 million for the facility expansion, including another floating restaurant.

This will complement the existing 100-square-meter floating restaurant and 900-linear-meter hanging bridge previously constructed by TIEZA.

Taking inspiration from the river dining attractions in Loboc, Bohol, the new facilities are expected to attract more tourists when the eco-destination formally opens.

The project aims to enhance sustainable tourism while showcasing the local culture.

The expansion of the eco-tourism site is targeted for completion within the year.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid said that Phase 2 of the development will begin following the successful completion of Phase 1, which amounted to more than P20 million.

Lapid, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda and Board Member Maynard Lapid inspected the facility on Monday.

Pineda said the expansion is expected to generate more jobs and livelihood opportunities for residents.

She added that it will support small businesses and promote local products, particularly bamboo-based crafts.

Pineda also emphasized that the project will help ensure sustainable and community-driven tourism growth.

Before the pandemic in 2019, the bamboo hub recorded around 70,887 tourist arrivals.

In 2023, when pandemic restrictions were eased, the hub registered about 38,579 visitors.

The property, managed by the Municipal Government of Lubao, has become a popular tourism destination. It attracts families and health enthusiasts who enjoy the covered pathways, bike lanes, and fish spa.

Visitors are drawn to the prospect of leisurely strolls under a forest-like canopy formed by hundreds of bamboo clumps lining the eco-park.

The site attracts an average of 600 visitors on weekends, according to the municipal government.