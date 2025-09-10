Lubao farmers get P1.1-M equipment

Farmers in Lubao town recently received equipment from the Department of Interior and Local Government and the municipal government.

Local officials, led by Mayor Esmie Pineda, led the turnover of pumps and engines to the farmers associations in town.

The equipment worth P1,153,000 were funded under the FY 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Incentive Fund.

The project aims to strengthen agricultural support services, ensure food security, and improve farmers’ livelihood.

The program is expected to help address irrigation challenges, enhance crop yields, and increase income opportunities.

Pineda said the local government, in partnership with national agencies, will continue to support the town’s agricultural sector.

“Kung wala pong mga farmers, walang kanin, walang bigas, wala din pong gulay na makakain. Saludo po ako sa inyong sipag at dedikasyon,” she said.