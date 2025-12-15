Lubenas Ning Pasku held in Angeles City

The rich Kapampangan Christmas tradition of Lubenas ning Pasku was held on December 14, 2025, at the Angeles City Heritage District.

The event brought together faith, culture, and community in a solemn and vibrant celebration.

The Lubenas Led by the Ning Pasku 2025 was spearheaded by the Angeles City Tourism Office, under the leadership of Louie Lazatin, in coordination with the Holy Rosary Parish Church.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the event showcased Angeles City’s commitment to preserve Angeleño and Kapampangan traditions.

Lubenas ning Pasku, a pre-Christmas devotion rooted in the nine-day novena, featured a solemn procession of patron saints from participating barangays—Cutcut, Malabanias, Pampang, Pandan, Pulungbulu, Sta. Teresita, Sto. Domingo, Sto. Rosario, and San Nicolas.

Each barangay presented handcrafted lanterns, illuminated crosses, and religious icons, accompanied by the traditional chant “Dios te Salve, Maria,” echoing through the city’s historic streets. (CIO)