Luciano family donates lands to Magalang LGU

The family of former Clark International Airport President Jose Victor “Chichos” Luciano has donated properties to the local government unit of Magalang town.

Mayor Malu Lacson said among the donated properties are the land designated for a major bypass road and the parcel where the municipal sports complex currently stands.

The mayor added that both properties considered vital to the town’s infrastructure and community development plans.

Lacson thanked the Luciano family, noting that the donation will significantly benefit residents and future projects of the municipality.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity of the Luciano family. Their contribution will have a lasting positive impact on the people of Magalang,” she said.

The new bypass road behind Mega Savers Plaza creates a new route that decongests traffic flow going to the town’s center, Lacson said.