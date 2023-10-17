Luis Taruc monument unveiled in San Luis

SAN LUIS -- Local officials led the unveiling of the new Luis Taruc monument here over the weekend.

The monument was established in memory of the country's most prolific leader of the resistance movement during World War 2.

The new monument was made by Totek Layug, the youngest son of Presidential Merit Awardee for Ecclesiastical Art Willy Layug, who was commissioned by San Luis businessman Abel Manliclic for the said monument.

The event was attended by government officials including Senator Risa Hontiveros, Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc among others.

Taruc was portrayed in a trio of monuments with living guerrillas Praxedes Clarin and Antonio Sumang as representatives of those who joined the Hukbo ng Bayan Laban sa Hapon (Hukbalahap).

This is Layug's third large monument commission.

The young Layug is the artist behind the 24-foot image of the Risen Christ along the section of Barangay Santa Ursula, West Lateral Dike in Betis District, Guagua town. Barcelona-educated and budding artist Totek is seen as the torch bearer of his father's artistic legacy.