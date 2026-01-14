Luriz thanks DPWH for resuming bridge project

Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz said the construction of the new San Agustin Norte Bridge will benefit not only residents of Arayat but also nearby towns in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

Luriz made the statement as he thanked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon for prioritizing the resumption of the bridge’s construction, which had been delayed for eight years.

Dizon earlier assured that the project will be completed this year.

According to the mayor, construction works resumed in December 2025.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo na nabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon na iparating ang matagal ng hinaing ng ating mga kababayan doon sa walong taon nang na-delay na tulay at noong December, nasimulan na ulit. Pumunta sa akin ang DPWH para ipaalam na tuluy-tuloy na ang project,” Luriz said.

The mayor stressed that the construction of the new infrastructure is essential, as the existing bridge is already old and poses risks to motorists and residents.

The new San Agustin Norte Bridge, located along Jose Abad Santos Avenue, will replace the old bridge running parallel to it.

The San Agustin Norte Bridge connects the town of Arayat and the rest of Pampanga to Nueva Ecija via Cabiao.

“Hindi lang po Arayateños at Kapampangan ang makikinabang dahil major na daanan ito papuntang Nueva Ecija, sa may Cabiao at Gapan,” the mayor said.

He added that the completion of the bridge will benefit the transport sector and town economy.