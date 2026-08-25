Luxury should not be guilty by association

Let us not allow the corrupt practices of some to vilify luxury that should, for many, simply be a reward for years of hard work.

Luxury is often misunderstood. It is easy to look at an expensive watch and see only its price. But for those who collect watches, the value goes far beyond the number on the price tag.

A fine timepiece can represent craftsmanship, history, design, rarity, and years of watchmaking expertise. For collectors, finding a particular reference can bring the same excitement as finding a rare book, a vintage car, or a piece of art.

This is where Watch Vault PH enters the picture.

Located at the 8th Avenue Lifestyle Mall at Hann Casino Resort in Clark, Pampanga, the boutique opened in May 2025, offering Central Luzon watch enthusiasts a more convenient place to discover, acquire, trade, source, and care for luxury timepieces.

Founded in 2024, Watch Vault PH grew from a genuine passion for watches and the community built around them. It does not present itself simply as another store selling expensive watches. Its approach is more personal: helping collectors find the right piece, whether it is already in the display case or somewhere else in the world.

That distinction matters.

A collector may walk in looking for a particular Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, or another established maison. Sometimes the exact reference is readily available. Sometimes it is not. In those cases, sourcing becomes part of the service.

Through local and international networks, Watch Vault PH helps clients look for watches that may not be readily available through conventional retail channels.

For collectors, that can be just as important as having a well-curated selection in front of them.

There is an important distinction between luxury and extravagance.

Luxury can be something earned. It can be a personal milestone — a watch purchased after years of building a business, reaching a career goal, or simply deciding to reward oneself for the work that made such a purchase possible.

The problem is not luxury itself.

The problem begins when wealth is acquired through dishonesty, abuse of public trust, or corruption and then displayed as if it were a badge of success.

That should not make us suspicious of everyone who owns something expensive.

A person who buys a luxury watch with legitimately earned money should not have to explain or apologize for it simply because some people have used wealth for the wrong reasons.

We should condemn corruption because it is corruption — not because the people involved happen to wear expensive watches.

Watch Vault PH appears to understand that collecting is as much about people as it is about watches.

The boutique has a dedicated VIP room where collectors can examine pieces, compare references, and discuss potential acquisitions in a more private setting.

During the Central Luzon Media Association-Pampanga Chapter’s “Discuss Wid Us” forum, Joey Singian of Watch Vault PH described the business as an extension of his passion for watches and, equally important, for the people who collect them.

That philosophy extends to the services offered.

Clients can buy and sell watches, explore trade-ins and consignments, and arrange servicing through Watch Vault PH’s partnership with Watch Spa.

In other words, the relationship does not necessarily end when a watch changes hands.

For a collector, that matters. A good timepiece can remain in a collection for years, sometimes decades. It deserves proper care.

The luxury-watch world can be intimidating to someone who is just beginning to explore mechanical watches.

For experienced collectors, the challenge is different. They may already know exactly what they want but need help finding it. They may want to understand the market, sell a piece, trade it for another reference, or have an important watch serviced.

Watch Vault PH seeks to serve both.

For newcomers, it can provide a place to ask questions and discover what makes mechanical watches special. For experienced collectors, it offers curated pieces, sourcing assistance, and services that can make collecting more convenient.

That personal approach is perhaps the boutique’s strongest proposition.

It is not merely about putting expensive watches behind glass.

It is about giving people time — literally and figuratively — to look closely at a watch, understand its story, compare it with another reference, and decide whether it belongs in their collection.

And there is something fitting about that.

A mechanical watch is designed to measure time, but collectors often spend considerable time appreciating it.

For Central Luzon, the presence of Watch Vault PH means that discovering, acquiring, trading, or caring for a luxury timepiece no longer necessarily requires a trip to Metro Manila.

Private viewings are also available for clients who prefer a quieter and more personal experience.

At the end of the day, there is nothing inherently wrong with wanting something beautiful, rare, well-made, and expensive — especially when it is paid for through honest work.

We should be careful not to let the actions of corrupt individuals turn luxury itself into something shameful.

A fine watch does not make a person corrupt.

Corruption does.

And perhaps the better lesson is this: We should judge how wealth is earned, not simply how it is spent.

For those who have worked hard, built something of their own, and want to reward themselves with a timepiece they can appreciate for years, there should be no guilt in enjoying the fruits of honest labor.

After all, time is the one luxury none of us can buy.

A good watch simply reminds us to make the most of it.