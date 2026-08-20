M Lhuillier builds new classrooms for Aeta learners

CROSSING nine rivers, muddy mountain trails, and difficult roads aboard 4x4 vehicles, the M Lhuillier team journeyed to Pisapungan Elementary School in Sitio Pisapungan, Barangay Sta. Juliana, Capas, Tarlac to bring hope to an indigenous Aeta community.

The challenging journey reflected the daily realities faced by learners who travel and study in a geographically isolated area.

Through the construction of new classrooms, M Lhuillier, through ML Cares Foundation, aims to provide children with a safer, more comfortable, and more conducive environment for learning.

During the initial assessment, the team witnessed the difficult conditions faced by teachers and pupils. Some students studied outdoors under makeshift shelters that offered little protection from the heat and weather. Despite these challenges, the children continued to attend school with determination and enthusiasm. Their resilience inspired M Lhuillier to extend meaningful support by helping provide proper classrooms where learners can focus on their studies and pursue their dreams.

The newly completed classrooms now stand as a symbol of hope and resilience for the Aeta community. The turnover ceremony officially began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signifying the shared commitment of M Lhuillier and the school community to advancing quality education.

The Philippine Air Force shared an inspiring message during the ceremony, recognizing the resilience of Aeta families and the importance of collaboration in reaching geographically isolated communities. As part of the initiative, M Lhuillier also donated and installed a new school signage, giving Pisapungan Elementary School a renewed identity and a lasting reminder of the partnership behind the project.

Beyond the classroom turnover, the celebration continued with a feeding program led by M Lhuillier employee volunteers. Pupils were treated with nutritious meals and received ML Giveaways, including backpacks filled with essential school supplies. These efforts complemented the classroom project by ensuring that the children were not only given a better place to learn but were also provided with tools and encouragement as they began another school year.

More than the construction of new classrooms, the initiative reflects M Lhuillier’s continuing commitment to empowering communities and making education more accessible to children, regardless of their location or circumstances. For the learners of Pisapungan Elementary School, these classrooms are more than just buildings; they are spaces where knowledge can flourish, dreams can grow, and brighter futures can begin.

Through the ML Cares Foundation, M Lhuillier continues to demonstrate that meaningful change can reach even the most remote communities, one classroom, one learner, and one community at a time. (SPONSORED CONTENT)