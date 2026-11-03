Mabalacat City 2027 budget reaches P3-B

The annual budget of the Mabalacat City local government unit for 2027 reached P3-billion.

This was learned from Vice Mayor Jun Castro, who also disclosed that a big chunk of LGU's financial plan will go to general public services.

In a media interview with Harapin Ang Bayan PH, Castro said the city government's budget for next year totals to ?3,104,700,000.

The figure is a seven percent increase from the ?2.875 billion allocation in 2026.

The vice mayor bared the details of the budget under his transparency and accountability advocacy, a battlecry he has set since the 2025 elections.

Castro said that some ?2.138 billion or 69.5 percent of the total budget will go to General Public Services.

The city government also allocated ?270.376 million for Economic Services; ?244.611 million for Health, Nutrition and Population Control; ?287.914 million for Social Services; ?45 million for calamity fund; ?40.5 million for barangay assistance; and

?50.502 million for debt servicing.

The biggest source of funds will come from the National Tax Allotment amounting ?1,000, 667, 254. The other sources include Gross Income Earned from Clark locators (P632,248,000), Pagcor Share (P631,380,000), Ched, Unifast, capitalization (P116,700,000), Local Tax Revenue (P575,402,000), and Non Tax Revenue (P84,468,000).