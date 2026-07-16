Mabalacat City execs visit seasonal workers in Korea

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino and Vice Mayor Jun Castro traveled to Taebaek City, South Korea, to visit and check on the welfare of the foreign seasonal workers (FSWs) from Mabalacat City.

During their visit, the two officials found that the FSWs were in good condition and happy with their jobs.

The workers also shared that they are receiving the working conditions and benefits agreed upon under the FSW Program.

Meanwhile, the Taebaek City government showed its advanced agricultural technologies and farming practices to Aquino and Castro.

These innovations may serve as valuable inspiration and a model for developing the agricultural sector in Mabalacat City.

The Mabalacat City Local Government Unit (LGU) and the Taebaek City government earlier signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to provide qualified Mabalaqueños with the opportunity to work in South Korea.

Through this agreement, Mabalacat City residents have gained new employment opportunities while strengthening the partnership between the two cities in the field of agriculture.