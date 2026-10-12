Mabalacat City gov't named most outstanding performer

The local government of Mabalacat City was named Most Outstanding Performer – City Category at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 2026 Central Luzon SubayBAYANI Awards.

Mayor Geld Aquino accepting the award on behalf of the local government and its residentsduring the event held on October 8, 2026, at the Widus Hotel in the Clark Freeport.

Under Aquino’s leadership, the city government was recognized for its performance in local governance and infrastructure governance.

According to the DILG, the recognition highlights the city government's leadership and dedication, as well as initiatives that demonstrate innovation, integrity, and community-centered public service.

Aquino described the award as an inspiration for his administration to continue pursuing effective governance and improving the delivery of public services to Mabalaqueños.