Mabalacat City LGU affirms commitment to kid's rights

MABALACAT CITY — The city government here has affirmed its commitment to the rights and welfare of Mabalacat children.

During his State of the Children's Address, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo emphasized the city's dedication to ensuring that every child has the right to survival, including access to adequate nutrition, healthcare, and a safe living environment.

Garbo also reiterated the city's steadfast commitment to safeguarding children from all forms of abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

The mayor also cited the importance of providing opportunities for the holistic development of every child, encompassing education, recreation, and cultural activities.

In line with the convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Garbo's address centered on the themes of Survival Rights, Developmental Rights, Protection Rights, and Participation Rights of the children in Mabalacat City.

Present during Garbo’s State of the Children's Address were City Vice Mayor Gerald Guttrie Aquino, city council members, barangay officials, and department and unit heads.