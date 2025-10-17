Mabalacat City LGU enhances disaster preparedness: mayor

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said the local government unit is enhancing its disaster preparedness efforts.

This mayor said the city government initiated disaster preparedness programs following the series of earthquakes in several parts of the country over the past few weeks.

Aquino said part of the program is the distribution of emergency bags to public and private schools and government offices.

"Bahagi ng paghahanda, lalo na para sa posibilidad ng "Big One" o anumang matinding kalamidad, ay ang pamamahagi ng emergency bags," Aquino said. "Makakatanggap nito ang lahat ng pampubliko at pribadong paaralan, maging ang mga opisina ng gobyerno."

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), headed by Jeffrey Santos, will facilitate the distribution of emergency kits.

Aquino said they also set an Earthquake Drill Competition, which will include schools.

"Layunin nitong hasain ang mga estudyante sa wastong pag-aksyon tuwing may paglindol," the mayor added.

?Santos said the competition is expected to "train the muscle memory" of students on quick and proper response to earthquakes.'

?

Aquino has asked the residents to be alert and save emergency hotline numbers.