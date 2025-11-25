Mabalacat, CSF recognized among CL nutri champs

The cities of Mabalacat and San Fernando in Pampanga were conferred the Nutrition Honor Award (NHA) and Green Banner Seal of Compliance respectively by the National Nutrition Council (NNC).

During the recent 2025 Gitnang Luzon Gawad Parangal sa Nutrisyon, Mabalacat City retained its NHA, the highest distinction in local nutrition performance.

The NHA is granted to second year Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) Maintenance awardees that achieve at least a 95 percent rating through consistent high performance in nutrition program implementation validated by the National Evaluation Team.

The City of San Fernando, meanwhile, received the Green Banner Seal of Compliance for attaining an overall rating of at least 85 percent rating in nutrition program implementation, with no dimension below 60 percent, based on the MELLPI Pro criteria.