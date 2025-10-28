Mabalacat execs eye public cemetery, reformation center

Officials of Mabalacat City are eyeing the construction of a new public cemetery and a reformation center.

This was bared during the Local Development Council meeting held on Monday.

"Let's work as one," Mayor Geld Aquino told his fellow city officials and village leaders, stressing unity in realizing programs for the people.

The LDC meeting, held at the Mabalacat Central Elementary School, was attended by barangay officials captains, representatives of civic and people's organizations, and non-government groups.

Vice Mayor Jun Castro, Councilor Benny Jocson, City Administrator Geraldine Bernardino and City Budget Officer Narce Paquia were also present during the event.

During the meeting, the City Planning and Development Office facilitated the discussions on accreditation process for different organizations.

The officials also tackled the amendment of the Annual Investment Plan 2026 where appropriations for the public cemetery and reformation center for drug personalities are included.

Aquino underscored that the support of the barangay leaders to his administration is important in expanding the programs and services for the people of Mabalacat.

"Ako naman po bilang alkalde niyo ay 100% full support sa inyong mga programa at anuman po ang maitutulong ko sa inyo ay huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa ating tanggapan," the mayor added.