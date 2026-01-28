Mabalacat eyed as industrial hub

Officials of Mabalacat expressed optimism that the city will become an industrial hub.

The City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) led a Comprehensive Land Use Plan Updating Workshop on Wednesday.

The participants discussed steps the local government needs to undertake for the development of the city.

Mayor Geld Aquino said the city government has started implementing measures to realize the city’s goal of becoming an industrial hub.

The mayor added that his administration envisions Mabalacat City to lead as one of the most progressive cities in Central Luzon.

Aquino cited the rapid influx of investors and the simultaneous implementation of infrastructure projects that will accelerate the flow of commerce in the city.

The CPDO, headed by Rosanno Paquia, showcased the achievements of the city government, in relation to its targets.

These include the increase in businesses as a result of the ease of doing business.

The presentation also highlighted the city government's plans, such as road connections and improvement of major thoroughfares.

The workshop was also attended by Vice Mayor Jun Castro; Councilors Marjorie Sambo, Errol Soliven, Ike Morales, Benny Jocson, Liza Pineda, and Timmy Dee; and department heads.