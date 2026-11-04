Mabalacat families get rice from local gov't

A total of 1,700 families received 15 kilograms of rice each from the Mabalacat City Government on the first day of its distribution, led by Mayor Geld Aquino.

The program will be benefiting 22,000 families in the city.

The distribution started at the Barangay Dolores Covered Court, serving residents in Barangays Tabun and Dolores.

Aquino was joined by Vice Mayor Jun Castro and other local officials during the distribution of free rice.

The program aims to help residents amid the increase in the prices of basic commodities.

The rice distribution will continue in various barangays across the city.