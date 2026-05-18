Mabalacat farmers get sprayers from local gov't

Mabalacat Mayor Geld Aquino on Monday led the distribution of 70 units of knapsack sprayers to farmers.

The mayor said this is part of the program of the city government to support the agricultural sector.

The farm implements are expected to help farmers apply pesticides and fertilizers to their crops quickly and effectively.

The City Agriculture Office hss implemented various agricultural programs, including the construction of five solar-powered irrigation systems in partnership with Acciona in barangays Sapang Biabas, Atlu Bola, Mawaque, Duquit, and Dapdap.

The project is expected to provide irrigation for approximately three to five hectares of farmland per unit.

The distribution of 1,060 bags of certified rice seeds and various foliar fertilizers for registered farmers also continues as part of the city’s efforts to increase crop yield, the local government said.

Meanwhile, the payout for the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolks is scheduled on May 26, 2025 and some 360 beneficiaries are expected to receive assistance.

Aquino also mentioned the distribution of organic fertilizers and financial assistance to registered farmers continues.