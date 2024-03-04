Mabalacat fire department bares month-long activities

MABALACAT CITY -- The city's fire department has bared its month-long activities in line with the observance of Fire Prevention Month this March.

The activities will start on Tuesday, March 5, with the parade of Mabalacat City fire trucks, fire brigades, and fire volunteers which will be led by Councilor Timothy Dee, a long-time fire brigade volunteer.

“The celebrations in Mabalacat City are very significant. They are more than the usual activities. And they are made more remarkable with the support of both the private sector and the government, especially local officials,” City Fire Marshal Joshua Ayson said.

Fire extinguishers and other gifts will be distributed on March 11, 2024, at Bahay Pagasa orphanage and public schools.

An art contest was slated on March 12, 2024, for children to create more awareness in schools.

In cooperation with the City Agriculture Office, a tree planting is also set on March 22, 2024 at an Aeta settlement in Sitio Calapi in Barangay Calumpang.

About 100 seedlings of various species will be planted by volunteers.

One of the highlights of the month-long celebration will be a Fire Olympics on March 15.

At least six barangays will compete in their bucket brigades' hose laying, hose rolling, and competitiveness.

With the theme, “Sa Pag-Iwas Sa Sunog, Hindi Ka Nag-iisa!" other activities in this city include the following: March 12 – Flag Raising and Demonstration Fire Extinguisher Proper Usage before City Government employees at Xevera Complex; March 13 - Simultaneous High Density Drill at Clark College of Science and Technology at Samsonville in Barangay Dau; March 13 - Open House, an orientation of students on fire safety, use of fire extinguishers and fire suppression; March 14 - Clean up drive along Mac Arthur Highway in cooperation with CENRO, DEPED, and other departments of the City Government.