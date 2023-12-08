Mabalacat health unit gets license

MABALACAT CITY — The city’s Rural Health Unit (RHU) II has been licensed as a primary care facility.

The Department of Health-Regulation, Licensing and Enforcement Division (DOH-RLED) officially granted the License to Operate Certificate for Primary Care Facilities (PCF) to Mabalacat RHU II, which is one of the few health units in Pampanga to achieve this.

Local officials said this certification shows the city government's commitment and dedication in promoting and protecting the health of the people for outstanding performance in the achievement of Universal Health Care goals.

Mayor Cris Garbo said health care is one of his top priority programs.

During his recent State of the City Address, Garbo emphasized the city’s commitment to healthcare.

In line with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on good health and well-being, the city has increased healthcare funding, enhanced medical services, and implemented preventive and responsive health programs, including the launching of “MCG Cares” health card program.