Mabalacat LGU acquires street sweepers trucks

The city government of Mabalacat has procured two new automated street sweeper trucks.

The trucks have started operating along MacArthur Highway as part of the local government's efforts to improve road maintenance.

Mayor Geld Aquino and other local leaders presented the equipment during the regular Monday flag-raising ceremony at the city hall.

He said that the deployment of the street sweepers is part of the “Clean Smart Mabalacat” initiative.

The program aims to enhance the efficiency of street cleaning operations, particularly along major roads with high traffic volume.

Aquino said he instructed the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) to acquire the trucks and a trash compactor to speed up waste collection along major roads in the city.

He added that the use of automated sweepers will complement existing manual cleaning operations.

During his speech, Aquino acknowledged the efforts of frontliners and partner agencies in ensuring public safety and order during the recent Holy Week observance.