Mabalacat LGU, CILA eye employment generation

The local government unit of Mabalacat City and the Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA) have agreed to work together to generate employment for locals.

Mayor Geld Aquino said that the city government will cooperate with the CILA to provide jobs for the city residents.

Aquino described CILA as "lifeline of economic movement in Clark Freeport."

The mayor thanked the group for providing employment to thousands of constituents in the city.

Aquino said he directed the city's Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to coordinate with members of CILA to identify job and skill demands of companies inside the Clark Freeport.

The local chief executive said the local government, in cooperation with TESDA, will open skills training in Barangay Sapang Biabas.

to ensure sustainable and inclusive local economy.

"Let's be partners! Ang progreso po ng isa ay progreso na lahat," Aquino said.