Mabalacat LGU holds Barangay Mission

Health, livelihood, and social services were brought closer to residents of Barangay Camachiles in Mabalacat City on Thursday, through the Barangay Mission conducted by the Local Government Unit (LGU).

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino and other local leaders led the program as part of the city government's efforts to make essential government services more accessible to the residents.

Aquino stressed the importance of delivering services directly to the barangays.

The partnership between private companies, organizations, and the LGU open more opportunities for projects that will benefit the people of Mabalacat, the mayor said.

Among the services provided to residents were local recruitment, feeding, free medicines and vitamins, PDAO assistance, National ID registration, anti-rabies vaccination, free haircuts, free medical consultations, City Civil Registry services related to late registration and marriage certificates, senior citizen registration, and free reading glasses.

Joining Mayor Aquino during the event were Vice Mayor Jun Castro and other members of the city council, who expressed support for the program. |via Mabalacat City News