Mabalacat LGU opens youth center

The city government of Mabalacat on Wednesday opened its new Youth Center in Barangay Sapang Biabas, a project funded under the Seal of Good Local Governance Incentive Fund (SGLGIF).

The inauguration was led by Mayor Geld Aquino, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Araceli A. San Jose and Provincial Director Myra B. Moral-Soriano.

Also present during the event were Mabalacat Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO) Dianne Lorin Tolentino and City Councilors Marjorie Morales Sambo, Benny Jocson, and Patricia Acorda.

The youth center will serve as the main hub for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and other youth organizations in the city.

The facility is expected to provide a dedicated venue for meetings, planning sessions, and youth-led activities.

The event included the unveiling of the project marker and a blessing officiated by Catholic priest Eisen John Matheo Cruz of Christ the Prince of Peace Parish.

The local government said the project is part of efforts to strengthen youth participation and provide facilities that support local governance initiatives. #