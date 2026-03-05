Mabalacat LGU set to install CCTV cams

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino has disclosed that the local government unit (LGU) is set to install additional CCTV cameras on major roads and villages for security and faster response to incidents.

The mayor issued the statement during the Joint 1st Quarter Meeting of the City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) and the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Vice Mayor Jun Castro, other city officials, representatives from various government agencies, and barangay leaders.

Reports were presented by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Army, and other offices.

In his message, Aquino emphasized that cooperation among all sectors of the community is essential to achieve and maintain peace and security in the city.

During the meeting, the city officials also discussed programs and resolutions that will intensify the campaign against illegal drugs, including the continuation of initiatives such as the Barangay Drug Clearing Program and Balay Silangan.

Also present at the meeting were City Local Government Officer Dianne Lorin Tolentino, City Administrator Geraldine Bernardino, Mabalacat Fire Marshal Michael Mesina.