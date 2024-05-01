Mabalacat LGU to implement 4-day compressed work week

CLARK FREEPORT --- The local government unit of Mabalacat City said it is set to implement a four-day compressed work week.

The move is aimed at enhancing the responsiveness of services and promoting work-life balance for employees.

Starting May 6, 2024, employees of the Mabalacat City Government will be working from Mondays to Thursdays, from 7 am to 6 pm.

Various city government offices will be following this new schedule.

But offices with frontline services are excluded from this policy.

These offices will continue to operate on their regular schedules to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The implementation of the 4-Day Compressed Work Week Policy will undergo a review every six months to assess feedbacks and make necessary adjustments.

The city government said Mayor Cris Garbo retains the authority to terminate this policy if needed.