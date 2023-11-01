Mabalacat mayor calls for unity after BSKE

MABALACAT CITY -- Mayor Cris Garbo had called for unity among the newly elected barangay officials and those who contended in the recent elections.

"I call upon all the barangay elect winners and contenders to set aside personal interests and prioritize the welfare of our constituents. Let us move forward as one, harnessing our collective strengths and talents to create a city we can all be proud of," Garbo said.

The mayor urged them to unite and serve the city's residents to the best of their abilities.

He underscored the importance of setting aside differences and working towards a common goal for the welfare of the people.

"Our city is at its best when we stand united and work together for the betterment of our beloved Mabalacat," he added.

Garbo encouraged new village leaders to engage in open dialogue, constructive discussions, and collaborative decision-making processes that will benefit the entire community.