Mabalacat mayor orders monitoring of gas stations

Mabalacat Mayor Geld Aquino has directed the city's Business Processing and Licensing Unit (BPLU) to monitor gasoline stations to ensure that no overpricing is taking place amid rising oil prices caused by tensions in the Middle East.

BPLU head Raisin Mendoza said they are conducting regular surveillance and inspections to ensure that refilling stations follow the correct pricing of petroleum products.

Aquino said he wants to make sure that there are no hoarding or stockpiling of petroleum products, which could be sold when prices increase.

The Mabalacat City police, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Efren David Jr., also began inspecting gasoline stations on March 8, in response to Aquino’s directive.

The mayor said this is the city government's way of protecting the constituents as oil prices continues to increase in the global market.

Via Mabalacat City Information Office