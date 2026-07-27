Mabalacat mayor suspends classes amid online threats

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools on Monday, July 27, following reports of online threats against several schools.

In an official statement, Aquino said the city government immediately coordinated with the Mabalacat City Police Station the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Mabalacat City, and other concerned agencies to conduct a security assessment and strengthen coordination in response to the reported threats.

The mayor added that school principals and barangay officials relayed their concerns to the city government regarding the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

As a precautionary measure, Aquino ordered the implementation of the Alternative Delivery Modality (ADM) while authorities conduct security assessment.

Aquino assured the public that the city government will not compromise the safety of learners, educators, and school staff.

He stressed that coordination with law enforcement and other concerned agencies will continue to ensure swift response to any potential threats.

Aquino urged the public to remain calm and stay updated through official government channels for announcements regarding the resumption of face-to-face classes.