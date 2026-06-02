Mabalacat officials assure support to Brigada Eskwela

Leaders in Mabalacat City, led by Mayor Geld Aquino, have assured support to the Brigada Eskwela 2026 or the National Schools Maintenance Week.

Brigada Eskwela is an annual school preparation program of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Officials of the LGU anson DepEd in the city led the preparatory event on Tuesday to ensure that schools are fully prepared before the opening of classes.

During the meeting, participants discussed the preparations to make schools orderly, clean, and safe for students, and teachers.

Aquino said the collective effort of the LGU, schools, and the community is essential in ensuring a smooth opening of classes.

The mayor assured that the city government is working with DepEd.

He added that "everyone plays an important role in Brigada Eskwela because it is not only about preparing classrooms but also about preparing for the future of the youth."

During his speech, Aquino reiterated that more classrooms are set to be built in the city, with the help of the national government and big companies like the Yokohama Tire Philippines Inc.

Also present during the meeting were members of the city council, headed by Vice Mayor Jun Castro, who also expressed support to the school preparation program.