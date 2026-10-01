Mabalacat teachers get P3K subsidy from LGU

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino joined the celebration of Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

The local government provided a ₱3,000 cash subsidy to each teacher in recognition of their important contribution to education.

Aquino was joined at the celebration by Vice Mayor Jun Castro; Councilors Marjorie Sambo, Patricia Acorda, and Benny Jocson; and Mabalacat City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ma. Carmen Cuenco.

The mayor said the teachers play an important role in shaping the future of the youth.

Aquino said his administration support programs that contribute to the teachers' welfare.

During the celebration, The mayor also announced the construction of the Mabalacat City Science High School, Dolores Elementary School and the new Bundagul Elementary School.

The official said this is part of the city government's efforts to expand and improve the quality of education.

Aquino also assured that his administration will continue to pursue programs that strengthen the education sector and provide better opportunities for Mabalacat youth.