Mabalacat trike drivers get financial assistance

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head Josephine Tanglao, lead the distribution of fuel subsidies to members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) recently.

A total of 2,046 TODA members each received P5,000 as part of the government's support for the transportation sector affected by the fluctuating fuel prices.

According to the local government, the distribution of fuel subsidies to tricycle drivers will continue.

The tricycle drivers expressed their gratitude for the assistance, saying it provides significant relief for their daily operations and livelihood.

Aquino and Tanglao were assisted by Pampanga First Board Member Christian Halili and former Mabalacat Mayor Marino Morales during the event.