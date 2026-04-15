Mabalacat trike drivers get aid from government

The second payout for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in Mabalacat City was held on Monday, April 15, benefiting members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA).

The distribution of cash assistance was led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the local government of Mabalacat City.

Around 2,000 TODA members in the city each received ?5,000 each.

Mayor Geld Aquino said the program is a big help to the drivers whose livelihoods are affected by the high cost of fuel.

Aquino said that the LGU will provide additional cash assistance for the transport sector.

The mayor expressed his gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the programs that provide support to the transport sector.

Aquino likewise thanked Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda for the support provided by the Pampanga Capitol for programs that benefit the people of Mabalacat. (Via Mabalacat City News)