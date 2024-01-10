Macabebe fishermen get P2.2-M aid from BFAR

MACABEBE — Fish pond operators in this town received farm input assistance from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region III (BFAR-3).

BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz said they distributed 205 nets to help in the rehabilitation of damaged fishpond structures.

The bureau also gave the affected residents 75 sacks of fertilizers and 238 sacks of feeds.

At least 40 individuals who sustained losses due to the onslaught of typhoon Karding in 2022 were chosen as beneficiaries under the program, Cruz said.

He added the assistance amounted to some P2.27-million, funded under the Department of Agriculture's Typhoon Karding Rehabilitation Project.

“The fisheries sector plays a crucial role in the region's economy, and we are committed to supporting those who have been severely impacted by natural calamities. This distribution is a step towards revitalizing the fishpond industry and helping operators recover from the losses incurred during the typhoon," Cruz said.

He added that nearly P21-million worth of seedstock and almost P15-million worth of farm inputs are allocated for the implementation of Typhoon Karding Rehabilitation Project in the region.

“Our primary aim is to address the extensive damage caused by the typhoon after it slammed into Central Luzon,” he said.