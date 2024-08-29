Macabebe fishers complete training on aquaculture

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Fishermen from Macabebe town recently completed a training on aquaculture, which was facilitated by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region III (BFAR-3).

BFAR-3 Director Wilfredo Cruz said the program provided comprehensive training on

catfish and tilapia farming.

He said participants included beneficiaries of Gawad Kalinga Community Development Foundation in Barangay Consuelo in the said town.

Gawad Kalinga is a non-governmental organization that provides assistance to communities through its extensive network of partners and volunteers.

Cruz said the training covered aspects of aquaculture, including best practices in fish farming, pond management, and feed preparation, among others.

“Some of the seasoned aquaculture experts facilitated the sessions and shares some of the best practical skills that participants can directly apply to their farming activities,” he said.

Cruz added the program is part of BFAR-3’s commitment to promote aquaculture as a viable and sustainable agricultural practice.

“The program is expected to benefit not only the individual participants but also their families and the wider community by boosting local fish production and creating new economic opportunities,” Cruz said.