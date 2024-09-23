Macabebe fishers raise ‘bangus’ in floodwaters

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A group of fishermen in Barangay San Isidro, Macabebe town are raising milkfish (bangus) in floodwaters.

The Magkabalikat Fisherfolk Association, through the support of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region III (BFAR-III), harvested nearly a ton of milkfish from fish cages installed in submerged farmlands.

BFAR-III Director Wilfredo Cruz said the initiative began in May 2024, when over 4,000 bangus fingerlings were introduced into the floodwaters.

The water, a mix of fresh and saltwater due to saline intrusion, provided a suitable environment for the fish.

As proof of the fish's safety, the team cooked and consumed some of the freshly harvested bangus.

Cruz said the project aims to make the once vast farmlands productive again.

Pampanga Provincial Fisheries Officer Nico Wamil assured that BFAR-III conducted water testing in Barangay San Isidro to ensure that the fish catches are safe for human consumption.