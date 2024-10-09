Macabebe Mayor, VM unopposed in 2025 polls

MACABEBE — Mayor Leonardo "Bobong" Flores and his son, Vice Mayor Vince Flores appeared unopposed in next year's elections.

The two filed their certificates of candidacy for reelection on Sunday, October 6.

The younger Flores assured the timely completion of the flood-control project to solve the perennial flooding problem in the municipality.

“This is a P2.5-billion project which will include a sluice gate and a ring dike na target matapos in three years. Once completed, mababawasan na po ‘yung epekto ng high tide sa lugar namin,” the vice mayor said.