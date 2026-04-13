Coastal village execs bullish on Capitol's livelihood program

Officials from Barangay Dalayap in Macabebe are pinning their hopes on a proposed livelihood program which will be implemented by the provincial government.

A 20-hectare land will be used in the project aimed at providing sustainable income for residents.

According to the Capitol, barangay officials recently asked Governor Lilia Pineda to provide livelihood opportunities for their community.

In response, the provincial government is pushing for the development of a livelihood program inside a 20-hectare vacant lot, identified as a spoil site of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The governor said they plan to make the area productive for local use.

The Capitol said the initiative will focus on agricultural activities, particularly the growing of various crops to generate income for beneficiaries while also strengthening food security within the barangay.