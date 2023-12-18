Macabebe residents get financial aid from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the distribution of financial assistance to residents of Macabebe town recently.

This is part of the Emergency Cash Transfer Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in cooperation with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Some 3, 591 residents benefitted from the program.

Pineda personally handed the aid to beneficiaries along with Macabebe. He was assisted by Mayor Bobong Flores, Vice Mayor Vince Flores, 4th District Board Member Pol Balingit along with DSWD personnel.

Each beneficiary received some P5,175 financial aid.

The DSWD said that ECT is "an adaptive strategy for bridging the gap between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response, and early recovery support in disasters and emergencies through cash assistance."

The agency added that the cash assistance "aims to augment the basic needs of the affected families, which include medicine, clothing, hospitalization, transportation, educational support and food."