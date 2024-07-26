Macabebe under state of calamity

MACABEBE --- The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of this town has declared a state of calamity due to the effects of enhanced monsoon rains brought about by Typhoon "Carina."

The municipal council passed Resolution No. 382, Series of 2022-2025 on Thursday afternoon as the municipality continued to reel from the impacts of incessant rains.

The resolution stated that the continuous rains caused flooding of up to 3.5 feet in 19 of the town's 25 barangays.

The number increased to 24 barangays based on Friday morning bulletin of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The number of affected families also grew to 21,947 or 74,697 individuals.

Some 140 families or 457 persons evacuated to safer grounds after their respective houses were flooded.

The municipality logged P19,609,840 worth of losses in their fishery because of the rains.

On Thursday, Governor Dennis Pineda turned over 9,199 food packs to the local government of Macabebe.

These relief goods worth P7.1 million came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.