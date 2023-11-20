MacabeBest opens 11th store in Mabalacat City

MABALACAT CITY -- Homegrown MacabeBest Comfort Food is now serving its signature halo-halo and flavored champorado in Mabalacat City.

MacabeBest's 11th store in Barangay Dau opened on November 18, 2023 with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremonies led by MacabeBest Mabalacat City branch owners Architect Jessie Sison and his wife Ken Sison, MacabeBest Food Group General Manager (MFG) Jonathan Yanga, and MFG President Lynneth Pagcu-Yanga.

The store’s dedication ceremonies were led by Maikee Gatbonton.

MacabeBest is known for its heat buster halo-halo, and flavored champorado.

At this new store, they offer more comfort foods including palabok, a selection of rice meals, and desserts like leche flan and buko pandan.

Aside from its selection of comfort foods, the new store also features a "Forgiveness Wall."

"This wall is our way of offering comfort to our customers, to unburden their hearts by writing down their heartaches and pains," Yanga said. "Each written note becomes a whispered prayer, offering solace as we collectively seek forgiveness."

MacabeBest Comfort Food along MacArthur Highway, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, in front of Shell Gasdam is open from 10AM to 9PM daily.

Named after their hometown Macabebe, Yanga and his wife started MacabeBest in 2020 by introducing their own versions of the Pinoy classic dessert halo-halo and rainy day comfort food champorado.

From a small kiosk at their home in Angeles City to 11 physical stores, MacabeBest has come a long way.

Existing stores include branches in Angeles City - Friendship; Marquee Mall; South Sindalan in the City of San Fernando; SM City Pampanga; Jenra Supermarket in Apalit town; Sta. Cruz, Lubao; Solana in Bacolor; and Mabalacat City.

The two other stores are set to open next week, one in Barangay Poblacion, Floridablanca, and Global Plaza in Mexico town. #