Magalang execs, workers join greening program

Officials and employees of the Magalang municipal government participated in a greening program conducted at a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Barangay Sto. Rosario recently.

The activity was led by the Office of the Municipal Administrator, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), the Motorpool, and the General Services Office (GSO) as part of the local government unit's efforts to keep facilities clean, organized, and environmentally-friendly.

Residents and business establishments are encouraged to support the solid waste management through waste segregation at the source.

The LGU emphasized that waste segregation is not only the responsibility of the local government but also a shared duty of every citizen.

The public is likewise reminded of the "No Segregation, No Collection" policy.